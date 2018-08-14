  • Sunshine, warmer temperatures return Wednesday

    We'll turn mostly clear after 9 p.m. with patchy fog developing Tuesday night. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

    Fog will develop again early Wednesday, but sunshine and warmer temperatures return by the afternoon. 

    High temperatures will push into the mid 80s -- above average for this time of the year.

    The break in the rainy pattern will be brief though, as the next storm system moves in Thursday with showers and storms. 

