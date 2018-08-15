  • Sunshine, warmer temperatures returning Wednesday after foggy start

    PITTSBURGH -

    Fog will quickly burn off by mid-morning Wednesday, leaving the area with sun and a few clouds the rest of the day.

    Fog, especially north of downtown Pittsburgh, reduced visibility to a few hundred feet in several spots during the morning commute.

    It will be warm during the day, with high temperatures pushing into the mid-80s.

    The break in the rain will be brief with showers and thunderstorms returning to the area Thursday and Friday. Some of the rain to close out the week could be heavy with localized flooding possible.

