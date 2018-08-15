  • Sunshine, warmer temperatures returning Wednesday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Break out the sunglasses! We'll have a mix of sun and clouds today with warm and humid conditions.

    Temperatures will climb to the mid-80s this afternoon. Tonight, expect a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. 

    A few showers and isolated storms will be around for your Thursday morning commute with increasing storm chances through the afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the low 80s.

    Rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1 inch are possible in the strongest storms so we'll be monitoring the threat for flooding. Scattered showers and storms are forecast for Friday so keep your umbrella with you. Some of the storms may be strong to severe.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on your forecast.

