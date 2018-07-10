  • Sunshine will give way to showers, storms Tuesday

    Sunglasses and umbrellas as you head out the door today.

    Morning sunshine will give way to a few showers and storms during the afternoon. A slow-moving system from the north will bring the chance for wet weather during the afternoon and evening.  Coverage will be limited but any storm that does pop up could be strong with gusty winds.

    The track and timing of this system will play a role in where severe weather is most likely. Stay with our team of meteorologists through the day for updates. 

