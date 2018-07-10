Sunglasses and umbrellas as you head out the door today.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Morning sunshine will give way to a few showers and storms during the afternoon. A slow-moving system from the north will bring the chance for wet weather during the afternoon and evening. Coverage will be limited but any storm that does pop up could be strong with gusty winds.
SIGN UP FOR SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS
The track and timing of this system will play a role in where severe weather is most likely. Stay with our team of meteorologists through the day for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- 5-year-old struck, killed by Jimmy John's delivery driver while riding bike, police say
- Flagger flown to hospital after being hit by car in construction zone
- Couple charged after child they were babysitting fell out of window
- RAW VIDEO: RAW VIDEO: Rescuers working in Thai cave
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}