  • Sunshine will help temps rise after cold start Thursday

    PITTSBURGH - It will be another cold start Thursday, with a few icy spots possible as melting snow refreezes. 

    A slow rebound will push temperatures back into the 40s, and sunshine will also make it "feel" a little warmer too. 

    A couple of weak systems will bring an increase in clouds the next few days, but rain and snow are not in the forecast. Weekend temperatures will push into the mid-to-upper 40s. 

