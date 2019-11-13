PITTSBURGH - It will be another cold start Thursday, with a few icy spots possible as melting snow refreezes.
A slow rebound will push temperatures back into the 40s, and sunshine will also make it "feel" a little warmer too.
A couple of weak systems will bring an increase in clouds the next few days, but rain and snow are not in the forecast. Weekend temperatures will push into the mid-to-upper 40s.
