PITTSBURGH - The month of October is clipping along, but we're still enjoying some fantastic fall weather.
Sunshine and temperatures near 70 degrees will make Thursday a great day to knock some items off your outdoor to-do list, but breezy conditions could make it hard to rake the leaves.
Related Headlines
We'll end the week with dry weather and pleasant conditions Friday. However, wet weather returns as the weekend begins.
Right now, early Saturday looks dry, but have the rain gear ready after lunch as showers move in. Areas south of I-70 will see the rain first, with most areas damp by sunset.
Periods of steady rain will be possible with this system, so check back with Severe Weather Team 11 often for the latest timing.
Soaking rain could impact your travel plans at times-with ponding on roads possible.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}