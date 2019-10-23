PITTSBURGH - Sunshine will highlight the colors of fall Wednesday, and temperatures will rebound near 60º.
Winds could gust up to 20 to 25 mph through the afternoon though, keeping a fall chill in the air.
Temperatures will warm up under more sunshine Thursday, but you'll want to check the forecast before you make outdoor plans Friday and Saturday-as rain showers are set to return.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a couple of systems that will bring wet weather back into the area as the week ends, with off and on showers possible again
