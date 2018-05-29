  • Temperatures approaching 90 degrees Tuesday; shower, storm possible

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Temperatures will approach 90 degrees in some areas Tuesday afternoon, with humidity making it feel a few degrees warmer.

    DOWNLOAD: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    A stray shower or thunderstorm will briefly cool off a few areas during the afternoon.

    The best chance of a shower or thunderstorm is south of Pittsburgh and east into the Laurel Highlands. Most areas will not see rain Tuesday.

    Shower and thunderstorm chances increase the next couple of days, with warm and muggy conditions sticking around through Friday.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Temperatures approaching 90 degrees Tuesday; shower, storm possible

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alberto downgraded to depression, dumps heavy rains on South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alberto downgraded to a depression, spreading heavy rains

  • Headline Goes Here

    One missing in raging flood waters that washed out Ellicott City, Maryland

  • Headline Goes Here

    Patchy fog could limit visibility Tuesday morning