Temperatures will approach 90 degrees in some areas Tuesday afternoon, with humidity making it feel a few degrees warmer.
A stray shower or thunderstorm will briefly cool off a few areas during the afternoon.
The best chance of a shower or thunderstorm is south of Pittsburgh and east into the Laurel Highlands. Most areas will not see rain Tuesday.
Shower and thunderstorm chances increase the next couple of days, with warm and muggy conditions sticking around through Friday.
