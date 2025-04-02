Temperatures are going up, rain is coming down

PITTSBURGH — Change is on the way for the second half of the week as temperatures head up and rain begins to come down.

On and off showers and storms will be with us through the weekend with some areas seeing more than 2-3 inches.

A front passing through the area Thursday will get hung up just to our south allowing for several waves of rain and thunderstorms to cross the region through the weekend. Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain will be possible from time to time. The heaviest rain will be southwest of Pittsburgh, but all areas can expect some bouts of heavy rain from time to time.

