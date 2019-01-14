PITTSBURGH - High temperatures Monday will barely push into the 30s.
Chilly air will be with us the next couple of days, with a few snow showers late Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Severe Weather Team 11 is already tracking the potential for a bigger winter weather system for the weekend. A lot is still uncertain, including the exact track of the storm and how much cold air is in place in our area.
