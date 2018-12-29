  • Temperatures bumping up into 40s, but more rain coming

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The temperatures will be in the mid-30s Saturday, with a persistent wind the wind chill will be in the mid-20s most of the time.

    The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day, then Sunday, clouds will decrease by afternoon and the temperature will be a bit milder, with a high near 40 degrees.

    Clouds will increase Sunday night and widespread rain will move in by noon Monday and continue through New Year's Eve. Some locations will receive up to and inch of rain, pushing the total yearly rainfall amount well past the all-time record.

    Dry weather returns for New Years Day.

