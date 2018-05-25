  • Temperatures climb into mid-80's, chance of rain Friday afternoon.

    Plenty of sunshine on this Friday with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

    A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out although most areas stay dry. The best chance for any shower or thunderstorm appears mainly south and east of Pittsburgh. Any storm that does develop may be strong. 

    Tonight, partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s. The long holiday weekend will bring an increase in humidity with highs in the  mid-80s. Expect a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Monday, Memorial Day is trending drier. 

    STORM TRACKER: Timing scattered showers, storms for Memorial Day weekend

    Timing in the wet weather is complicated, so check back often as our team of meteorologists helps you plan for Memorial Day weekend. 

