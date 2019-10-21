PITTSBURGH - Dress in layers to start the week. Temperatures will make a nearly 30-degree jump through the day Monday.
You might want a jacket to start your Monday, as most areas are in the 40s this morning. You can carry that coat home this afternoon as we push into the lower 70s. And you'll get plenty of use out of your sunglasses today, too.
Our next round of steady rain arrives by Tuesday morning, and it will be a wet commute for much of the region.
Rain will taper off by afternoon, but many areas will see a half inch to an inch of rain throughout the morning before a few peeks of sunshine pop out during the afternoon.
