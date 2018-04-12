  • Temperatures to continue rising into weekend

    Updated:

    Gusty winds have brought summer-like weather to the area early.

    Temperatures pushed into the mid-70s Thursday afternoon on the backs of 40-50 mph wind gusts from the southwest.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    The warm weather will continue through the weekend.  

    High temperatures will be back in the 70s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the 50s.  Winds will ease a bit.  

    Gusts Friday will be 25-30 mph.

    Showers arrive late Saturday with on-and-off rain through Sunday.  A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday with brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
         		 Kevin Benson
     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Temperatures to continue rising into weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Colder temps expected through rest of weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Temperatures expected to drop below freezing as winds die down

  • Headline Goes Here

    Few more showers, snow expected for holiday weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain showers will continue through the rest of the week