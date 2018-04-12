Gusty winds have brought summer-like weather to the area early.
Temperatures pushed into the mid-70s Thursday afternoon on the backs of 40-50 mph wind gusts from the southwest.
The warm weather will continue through the weekend.
High temperatures will be back in the 70s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the 50s. Winds will ease a bit.
Gusts Friday will be 25-30 mph.
Showers arrive late Saturday with on-and-off rain through Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday with brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
