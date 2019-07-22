  • Temperatures cooling as flood cleanup continues

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 4:00 p.m. July 22:

    The Flash Flood Warning has expired for the majority of the region. 

    A Flood Advisory remains in effect for part Fayette County until 5:45 p.m. Monday.

    Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through during the afternoon so make sure you have your umbrella. 

    Temperatures will be in the low 70s with a north northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. 

    It will be cloudy Monday night with a lingering shower possible.

    Temperatures will fall to near 60 degrees. 

    Tuesday will bring a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid-70s. 

