PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 4:00 p.m. July 22:
The Flash Flood Warning has expired for the majority of the region.
A Flood Advisory remains in effect for part Fayette County until 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through during the afternoon so make sure you have your umbrella.
Temperatures will be in the low 70s with a north northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
It will be cloudy Monday night with a lingering shower possible.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/lSp0ak76Zu | https://t.co/0eoOIwonGn | https://t.co/JfLIUzdoHw | https://t.co/EX61VLA8J5 pic.twitter.com/5NDK4VFcRo— WPXI Severe Weather (@WPXIWeather) July 22, 2019
Temperatures will fall to near 60 degrees.
Tuesday will bring a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid-70s.
