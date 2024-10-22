Temperatures could make it to 80 degrees Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Skies stay blue as high temperatures continue to warm up.

We’ll jump from the 40s to the upper 70s today. A few locations will make it to 80 degrees southwest of the city of Pittsburgh.

There will be a couple of showers Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches the area with much cooler air to follow for the rest of the week. Most areas will not see rain. Highs Thursday and Friday will only make it to the mid to upper 50s!

