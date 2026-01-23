Temperatures drop to zero Thursday night

PITTBSURGH — Temperatures will continue to fall through the day Friday, with most areas in the low teens by sunset and eventually near zero.

Gusty winds will make it feel even colder with wind chills as cold as -10 to -15 degrees.

Steady snow will push into the area Saturday night and continue through Monday, bringing 8″ to 12″ or more to the area.

Snow will be heavy at times, with snowfall rates that could be around 1″ per hour at times, making travel difficult.

Snow showers will even linger into Monday as temperatures remain stuck in the teens.

