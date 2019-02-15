PITTSBURGH - You'll need the extra layers as you head out Saturday-wind chills will dip into the teens early, before rebounding into the 20s by afternoon. Sunshine will look nice, but it won't do much to warm us up as highs top out right around freezing.
The cold air will set the stage for a quick-moving system to bring a wintry mix to the area Sunday. This storm is still coming together, but right now-Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking snow developing after lunch, possibly mixing with freezing rain or sleet through the afternoon. By evening, milder air could change the mix to all rain south of I-70.
With so many precipitation types in the forecast, you can see how complicated this system will be. Our team of meteorologists will be updating the forecast through the weekend, so check back often for the latest.
Icy spots will be possible late Sunday and could slow travel into Monday morning.
