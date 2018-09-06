PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will begin to drop after four straight days of hitting 90 degrees, but we'll see rain as a result.
Expect showers and a few storms to develop after lunch. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with any storm that forms.
Scattered showers and storms will be on and off on Saturday, with heavy rain possible across the area Sunday into Monday as the moisture from Tropical Storm Gordon streams north.
