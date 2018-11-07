  • Temperatures dropping overnight, snow in the forecast

    PITTSBURGH - Temperatures only reached the low 50s today, with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph, made it feel even cooler.

    Weather will be pretty quiet through the day Thursday before rain moves back into the area late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

    The rain will mix with snow to start near the Interstate 80 corridor, where a light coating of snow will be possible before changing to rain.

    Much colder air moves in Friday night and Saturday morning, bringing light snow showers to much of the area.

