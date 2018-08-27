  • Temperatures, humidity rising Monday afternoon

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    A hot and humid afternoon is in store Monday with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s and heat index values in the low 90s.

    Sunscreen and water will be needed for those spending extended periods of time outside.

    On Monday night, a partly cloudy sky will prevail with patchy fog and temperatures in the low 70s. 

    Tuesday will also be hot and humid with high temperatures near 90 degrees and heat index values in the low to mid-90s.

    Wednesday night into Thursday, showers and storms will move through from the north. 

