PITTSBURGH - Dress in layers Wednesday, as temperatures will jump nearly 30 degrees from the early morning to late afternoon.
Many areas will start the day with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Southerly winds will kick in during the day, pumping temperatures up into the mid- and upper-70s by late afternoon.
You'll get good use of the sunglasses, too, especially through early afternoon before clouds begin to fill the sky.
Rain showers arrive late Wednesday night, with rain continuing on and off through Thursday.
Thunderstorms will also develop during the day Thursday. Some of the storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail.
The best chance for severe thunderstorms will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
