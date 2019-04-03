PITTSBURGH - Dress in layers before heading out the door Wednesday.
A quick jump in temperatures will have you peeling off some clothes as numbers rise from the lower 30s to the mid-50s Wednesday.
You'll see plenty of sunshine through the day, too. So, grab the sunglasses and watch for sun glare for the morning commute.
Clouds will thicken up Thursday, and you might need an umbrella by late day. Right now, it looks like the best chance of wet weather will hold off until Thursday night and Friday as a slow-moving system slides through the area.
Look for milder temperatures and dry weather through the weekend.
