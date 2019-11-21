PITTSBURGH - You'll need the winter coat to start the day Thursday, but a light jacket may do the trick for the afternoon.
Milder air will filter in throughout the day ahead of our next system. Temperatures will jump from the upper 20s to mid-50s through the day.
A stray shower is possible Thursday afternoon, with a better chance of showers Thursday night.
Showers will wrap up during the day Friday, then much colder air spills in just in time for Light Up Night.
Temperatures will mainly be in the 30s for Light Up Night, with wind chills in the upper 20s.
