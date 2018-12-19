PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will jump more than 25 degrees in most areas Wednesday, climbing into the mid-40s during the afternoon.
Rain will impact holiday travel plans beginning late Thursday and on and off into the weekend.
Rain will arrive in time for the evening commute Thursday, with a steady, at times heavy, rain Thursday night into Friday.
Much of the area will see 1 to 2 inches of rain by Saturday morning.
Colder air will help change spotty rain showers to snow showers Saturday, with temperatures falling into the 30s through the day.
