PITTSBURGH - It will be another bitterly cold start Tuesday.
Temperatures will be near zero in much of the area as you head out the door.
It will not be as windy as Monday, but there will be a few areas where the wind chill will be 5 to 10 degrees below zero.
Temperatures will warm to near freezing Tuesday afternoon, slowly rising into the mid-30s by Wednesday morning.
Rain moves into the area early Wednesday morning.
Despite air temperatures being above freezing Wednesday morning, rain may freeze on area roads that are still colder than 32 degrees to start the day. By mid-morning Wednesday it will be a widespread, soaking rain.
High temperatures will push into the 40s Wednesday, with rain lasting through much of the day.
