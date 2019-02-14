PITTSBURGH - Valentine's Day will feature filtered sunshine as high clouds will be the rule Thursday.
Expect a chilly afternoon, but it will turn milder as the day wears on. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
Rain showers will develop mainly after midnight and into your Friday morning commute.
As cold air moves in behind a cold front, there's a chance that the rain showers turn to snow showers for a brief period.
High temperatures will be in the 40s Friday.
Saturday will be dry but cold, with high temperatures in the 30s.
Sunday will bring in a mostly cloudy sky with showers developing in the evening.
