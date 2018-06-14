Sun will quickly warm up temperatures Thursday from the 50s in the morning to near 80 degrees late in the afternoon.
It will be a breezy afternoon with northwest winds gusting to 25 mph.
Temperatures will continue to climb over the next several days with high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s by Sunday, when a quick shower might cool things off.
