Temperatures reaching close to a record high

PITTSBURGH — It’s milder this morning with temperatures around 50 degrees in most neighborhoods. Sunshine will occasionally be filtered by mid to high level clouds today, but that won’t stop highs from reaching record levels this afternoon in the upper 70s! The previous record is 78 set all the way back in 1898.

A front will approach the area Thursday morning, which means temperatures won’t drop much overnight. One round of showers will move through around daybreak, followed by falling temperatures into the afternoon with additional light showers.

A northwest breeze will cool us down enough to allow rain showers to switch over to snow showers by Thursday evening. Cooler days will continue into the weekend with showers on Saturday and highs staying close to average.

