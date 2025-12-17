Temperatures reaching the lower 40s, rain returning Thursday

PITTSBURGH — It is much warmer this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s across the area! You can thank a southwesterly breeze for that. Winds could gust over 25mph this afternoon as a weak cold front moves through the area.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop below freezing late tonight. But ahead of another cold front Thursday, highs will jump to levels we haven’t seen since late November. Rain returns Thursday night along with wind gusts that could exceed 40 mph as the front blows through, which would be mainly after 10pm.

Friday will trend much colder with wind chills that will fall through the 20s and teens by the afternoon. Snow showers will be around too although any accumulation would be limited to the mountains and areas north of I-80.

Quiet weather can be expected for much of the weekend with Saturday offering slightly warmer conditions in the low/mid 40s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group