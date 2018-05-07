  • Temperatures rebound Tuesday, storms could pop up

    It will feel more like May the next few days, as temperatures rebound back into the mid to upper 70s.

    Early morning fog Tuesday, will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon.

    There will still be plenty of dry hours outdoors, but have the umbrella handy, as showers could pop up at any time.

    At this point the risk of severe weather and flooding is low, however, any thunderstorm can produce lightning which can strike as far as 10 miles from the storm. 

