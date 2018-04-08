A bit of rain and snow is possible late Sunday into early Monday with very limited coverage mainly south of Pittsburgh and little-to-no accumulation.
Temperatures are still below average.
The weather will turn warmer soon, though.
The forecast for the end of the week has temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
