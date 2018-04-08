  • Temperatures remain cold, snow showers expected for start of work week

    Updated:

    A bit of rain and snow is possible late Sunday into early Monday with very limited coverage mainly south of Pittsburgh and little-to-no accumulation. 

    Temperatures are still below average.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    The weather will turn warmer soon, though.

    The forecast for the end of the week has temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Temperatures remain cold, snow showers expected for start of work week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Few more showers, snow expected for holiday weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain showers will continue through the rest of the week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wind chills will fall into teens Thursday night

  • Headline Goes Here

    A minute-by-minute look at Wednesday's spring snow storm