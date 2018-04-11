Temperatures will warm quickly Wednesday as southwest winds kick in during the day.
Temperatures will be in the lower 30s in the morning, but they will rise into the lower 50s late in the afternoon.
A few rain showers will fall during the afternoon, mainly north of Allegheny County. Any rain will be light and spotty.
Much warmer air rushes in Thursday after morning rain showers. High temperatures Thursday will be well into the 60s.
