PITTSBURGH - A winter chill returns this weekend and continues overnight with lows in the mid and lower 20s the average low is 30 degrees.
Temperatures will be running below average for the next several days with highs in the lower 40s through mid week. The average high temperature is 50 degrees. .
Another quick moving system will slide by to our south Sunday, bringing a slight chance for snow showers.
There is still uncertainty in the final track of system, and right now, the best chance for accumulating snow would be south of I-70. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 through the weekend for updates.
