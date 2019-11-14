PITTSBURGH - It will be another day for heavy coats, hats and gloves Thursday.
Watch for a few icy patches on your way to work and school, as any melting snow could have refrozen overnight.
There will be a slow rebound, with temperatures pushing back toward 40 degrees. Some afternoon sunshine will also make it feel a little warmer, too.
A couple weak systems will bring an increase in clouds the next few days, but no rain or snow are in the forecast.
