PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will soar into the low- to mid 90s across the area for the fourth straight day.
Factor in the humidity and it will feel close to 100 degrees in a few locations Wednesday afternoon.
Once again, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most areas will not see rain.
Heat relief arrives Thursday as scattered showers and storms move in. A weak front will bring cooler temperatures, but that same system will be slow to exit, keeping unsettled weather in the area through the end of the week.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon could play a role in the forecast later in the weekend and early next week.
