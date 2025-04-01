Temperatures start near freezing, reaching in the lower 50s





PITTSBURGH — Colder air poured in overnight. Temperatures will start near the freezing mark Tuesday in parts of the area and highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s by the late afternoon. We’ll see a fair amount of sun later today after some morning clouds.

Warmer air returns Wednesday, but the second half of the week looks pretty wet with some areas seeing more than 2-3 inches of rain through the weekend. A front will get hung up over the area allowing for several waves of rain and thunderstorms to cross the region through the weekend. Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain will be possible from time to time.

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group