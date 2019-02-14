PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will start the day in the 20s Thursday before southerly winds push us into the upper 40s for high temperatures in the afternoon.
You may need the sunglasses at times too, but clouds will thicken up late day ahead of the next system bringing rain.
A quick-moving storm will push showers into the area before sunrise Friday. Rain showers could end as a few snowflakes as they head out mid- to late morning Friday.
