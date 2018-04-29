  • Temperatures to fall near freezing Sunday morning

    Updated:

    Temperatures will fall to near freezing early Sunday with the wind at 10 - 15 mph. The wind chill will be in the mid and lower 20s by morning.

    A few snowflakes are possible early Sunday in the ridges and south of Lake Erie

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Below average temperatures are expected Sunday with a high in the 50s. The average high is 66 and the average low is 44.

    It will still be cold Sunday night into Monday with lows in the 30s. It will be milder Monday, and then warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
         		 Kevin Benson
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Temperatures to fall near freezing Sunday morning

  • Headline Goes Here

    Will it ever be summer? Chief meteorologist Stephen Cropper gives his outlook

  • Headline Goes Here

    Snow flurries possible this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Spring-like weather continues Sunday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Freezing temperatures arrive Tuesday night, making wet roads icy