Temperatures will fall to near freezing early Sunday with the wind at 10 - 15 mph. The wind chill will be in the mid and lower 20s by morning.
A few snowflakes are possible early Sunday in the ridges and south of Lake Erie
Below average temperatures are expected Sunday with a high in the 50s. The average high is 66 and the average low is 44.
It will still be cold Sunday night into Monday with lows in the 30s. It will be milder Monday, and then warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday.
