PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will tumble tonight after a cold front moves in. We'll go from near 60 degrees in many spots down to the low 30s overnight.
Have your coat when you head out the door Saturday morning. Spotty rain will end by midnight and winds will increase tonight with the cold front passage.
Temperatures on Saturday will only be in the 30s with breezy winds. The best chance of snow showers will be near and north of Interstate 80, although it's possible we see a flurry or two here.
Sunday will bring dry conditions with highs near 40 degrees.
