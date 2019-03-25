PITTSBURGH - You'll need your winter coat early Tuesday, as temperatures dip into the 20s, about 10 degrees below the average spring temperatures we hope to get this time of the year.
After a chilly start, plenty of sunshine will help warm us back into the mid-40s by early afternoon.
Milder springlike temperatures will stay with us through the rest of the week, but winds from the south will also bring wet weather back into the forecast Thursday through the end of the week.
Severe Weather Team 11 meteorologists are tracking unsettled weather Thursday through Saturday.
Stay with us as we update the timing on the rain and the best time to get outdoors.
