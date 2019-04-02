PITTSBURGH - Temperatures are in the upper 20s Tuesday morning, but there won't be too much of a wind chill as winds are calm.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with low temperatures in the mid-30s.
Wednesday will bring dry and mild weather as temperatures climb to near 60 degrees in the afternoon.
Plan on needing your umbrella Thursday, as model data still shows a chance of showers throughout the day. At this point, it doesn't look like an all-day rain.
