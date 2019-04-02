  • Temperatures warming ahead of return of rain

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Temperatures are in the upper 20s Tuesday morning, but there won't be too much of a wind chill as winds are calm.

    Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with low temperatures in the mid-30s. 

    Related Headlines

    Wednesday will bring dry and mild weather as temperatures climb to near 60 degrees in the afternoon.

    Plan on needing your umbrella Thursday, as model data still shows a chance of showers throughout the day. At this point, it doesn't look like an all-day rain.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories