PITTSBURGH - It’s the first day of spring, as the vernal equinox is Wednesday at 5:58 p.m. EDT.
Vernal means “relating to spring,” while equinox means “equal day and night.”
A few showers will build in late Wednesday night, and we’ll be dodging some wet weather for the Thursday morning commute.
Another wave of wet weather moves in Friday and will be in the form of a rain and snow mix.
Temperatures will be in the 30s Friday, but ground temperatures are still forecast to be warm. Therefore, any snow that falls will be minor.
You may see some snow on elevated surfaces or grassy surfaces, depending on how fast it falls.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track this system and where accumulating snow could cause slick spots.
