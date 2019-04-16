PITTSBURGH - Time to find the shorts and T-shirts. Temperatures will be on the rise the next couple of days. Highs will push to near 70 degrees on Wednesday and near 80 degrees Thursday.
Clouds will be around during the day Wednesday with a stray shower in a few spots. Most areas will not see much, if any, rain. The sun will break out Thursday.
Showers and thunderstorms will be back Thursday night and Friday. Some of the rain Friday could be heavy.
