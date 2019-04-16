PITTSBURGH - There will be more dry times than wet times over the next few days, with rain and thunder to close out the work week.
Severe Weather Team 11 is bumping up high temperatures a bit Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Thicker clouds north of Pittsburgh will keep areas a few degrees cooler. Points south of Pittsburgh will have more sunshine mixing in, which should get them to 65 degrees later today.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
It will be a nice night for the Penguins Big Screen tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Expect skies to be mostly cloudy Wednesday, but temperatures to be warmer. A mild start to the day should get highs around 70 degrees, with only a slight chance of a stray showers mainly early.
The warmest day of the week is Thursday ahead of the next system for Friday that will bring rain and thunder to close out the work week.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}