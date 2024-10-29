Temperatures will climb into 70s Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will be heading up today as highs will be climbing into the 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

You can expect clouds giving way to sun throughout the day today. Wednesday will be dry with sunshine and a few clouds.

Showers will be possible for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening as the next front approaches. However, most of the rain should hold off until after the kids collect their annual candy tax. It will be very warm for Halloween with highs in the mid 70s, nearly 20 degrees above normal.

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest weather updates and alerts while you are on the go!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group