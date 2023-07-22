Weather

Temperatures will dip to seasonable levels this weekend

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — What a weekend we have on tap! Temperatures this morning dipped into the 50s for the first time since last month. We’ll stay comfortable this afternoon as highs rebound near seasonable levels. Lows tonight will again dip into the mid to upper 50s.

A weak disturbance will move across the Great Lakes tomorrow. That combined with daytime heating could lead to stray showers north of Pittsburgh, mainly closer to I-80. Most of us will see a rain-free weekend though.

Humidity will rush back in early next week as each day gets a little warmer. Our next best chance for storms will get here Tuesday, mainly late afternoon or evening. Beyond that, we could enter our first heat wave of the season as highs head back toward 90 by Wednesday. Enjoy the comfortable weather now!

