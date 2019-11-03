PITTSBURGH - We'll have a mostly clear sky this evening followed by an increase in clouds overnight. Temperatures will fall close to freezing so you'll need the heaters.
Bundle up early. It will turn breezy throughout the day with temperatures rebounding to the low 50s despite more clouds than sun.
Tuesday morning will bring rain so dust off your umbrella. I'm tracking a late-week storm system that looks to bring showers and snow showers to the area. Stay tuned as Severe Weather Team 11 tracks the timing and what could fall in your neighborhood.
