  • Temperatures will fall close to freezing overnight

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - We'll have a mostly clear sky this evening followed by an increase in clouds overnight. Temperatures will fall close to freezing so you'll need the heaters. 

    Bundle up early. It will turn breezy throughout the day with temperatures rebounding to the low 50s despite more clouds than sun. 

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Tuesday morning will bring rain so dust off your umbrella. I'm tracking a late-week storm system that looks to bring showers and snow showers to the area. Stay tuned as Severe Weather Team 11 tracks the timing and what could fall in your neighborhood.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories