Temperatures will reach into the lower 70s Tuesday, with a stray shower or two

PITTSBURGH — The early fall preview will continue much of the week. High temperatures today will barely recover into the lower 70s in Pittsburgh. Many areas north of Allegheny county and in the mountains will never make it out of the 60s this afternoon.

A stray shower or two is possible, but most areas will not see any rain today.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will drop into the 40s across much of the area. The record low for Pittsburgh is 46 degrees set in 1968.

Most of the week will be dry not helping out the grass or leaf situation in the area.

