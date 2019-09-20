  • Temperatures will rise above normal heading into weekend

    PITTSBURGH - Fans and AC's will be humming as we head into the weekend, with temperatures climbing above normal and humidity levels on the rise.

    It will start to feel a bit more muggy late Friday, then humidity levels will ramp more Saturday and Sunday.

    Most of the weekend will be mainly dry, but a stray shower or isolated storm may pop up Saturday so check our forecast often before you head outdoors. 

