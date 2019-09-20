PITTSBURGH - Fans and AC's will be humming as we head into the weekend, with temperatures climbing above normal and humidity levels on the rise.
It will start to feel a bit more muggy late Friday, then humidity levels will ramp more Saturday and Sunday.
Related Headlines
Most of the weekend will be mainly dry, but a stray shower or isolated storm may pop up Saturday so check our forecast often before you head outdoors.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}